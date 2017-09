LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring Egypt’s debt fell sharply in the five-year credit default swap market on Thursday after the country’s army overthrew president Mohamed Mursi and installed the head of the constitutional court as interim head of state.

Egypt’s five-year CDS fell 80 basis points to 816 bps, according to Markit, after hitting record highs above 900 bps earlier this week.