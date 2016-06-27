FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt looking to issue $3 bln Eurobond between September and October -Finance min
June 27, 2016 / 10:05 PM / a year ago

Egypt looking to issue $3 bln Eurobond between September and October -Finance min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, June 27 (Reuters) - Egypt’s finance minister said on Monday the country would look to issue a $3 billion Eurobond at some point between September and October.

“We are studying a bond issuance of $3 billion on the international market between September and October of this year in order to fill part of the budget’s financing gap, which is expected to reach $10 billion,” Finance Minister Amr el-Garhy said.

Egypt has delayed its return to the international bond market after selling its first Eurobond in five years in January of last year. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Chris Reese)

