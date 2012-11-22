FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Egypt's Mursi shields assembly writing constitution
November 22, 2012 / 4:26 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Egypt's Mursi shields assembly writing constitution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to make clear Shura council cannot be dissolved by judiciary)

CAIRO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi issued a decree on Thursday that protects an assembly writing the country’s new constitution from dissolution and gives it extra time to finish its work.

The new constitution is a fundamental component of Egypt’s transition to democracy but its drafting has been plagued by disputes, mainly pitting Islamists against their secular-minded critics.

The decree read on state TV by the presidential spokesman stipulated that neither the assembly or the upper house of parliament, or Shura council, could be dissolved by the judiciary.

Reporting by Cairo Bureau; Editing by Mark Heinrich

