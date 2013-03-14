FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Egypt c/a deficit narrows in July-Dec, trade deficit grows
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 14, 2013 / 1:40 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Egypt c/a deficit narrows in July-Dec, trade deficit grows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects year-ago comparison in final sentence to outflows)

CAIRO, March 14 (Reuters) - Egypt’s current account deficit narrowed to $3.0 billion between July and December 2012 from a shortfall of $4.1 billion in the same period a year earlier, the central bank said.

The trade deficit widened to $16.8 billion in the last six months of calendar 2012 from a $15.6 billion deficit a year earlier. Capital and financial account inflows were $4.2 billion after outflows of $2.4 billion in the previous period. (Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; editing by David Stamp)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.