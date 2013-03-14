CORRECTED-Egypt c/a deficit narrows in July-Dec, trade deficit grows

(Corrects year-ago comparison in final sentence to outflows)

CAIRO, March 14 (Reuters) - Egypt’s current account deficit narrowed to $3.0 billion between July and December 2012 from a shortfall of $4.1 billion in the same period a year earlier, the central bank said.

The trade deficit widened to $16.8 billion in the last six months of calendar 2012 from a $15.6 billion deficit a year earlier. Capital and financial account inflows were $4.2 billion after outflows of $2.4 billion in the previous period. (Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; editing by David Stamp)