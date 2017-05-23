Egypt budget deficit down to 8 pct of GDP in first nine months of 2016-17

CAIRO, May 23 (Reuters) - Egypt's budget deficit for the first nine months of the 2016-17 fiscal year ending in June dipped to 8 percent of GDP from 9.4 percent during the same period last year, a draft budget statement showed.

Egypt is implementing sweeping reforms that include cutting subsidies and raising taxes as part of a three-year $12 billion International Monetary Fund lending programme.

The government in April said it expects the budget deficit for this fiscal year to hit 10.9 percent of GDP. It is looking to bring this down to 9.1 percent during the next fiscal year. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Louise Ireland)