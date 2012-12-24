FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt c.bank says taking all steps to safeguard bank deposits
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 24, 2012 / 2:45 PM / 5 years ago

Egypt c.bank says taking all steps to safeguard bank deposits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Egypt’s central bank, responding to what it said were market rumours, said on Monday that it was taking all steps needed to safeguard deposits in Egyptian banks whether denominated in local or foreign currencies.

“The Central Bank of Egypt is taking all necessary steps and measures to preserve the stability and security of the banking sector in Egypt and depositor funds,” the bank said in an emailed statement.

The bank said it was responding to public rumours. Some Egyptians have said recently they had withdrawn their funds from banks out of concern they would be frozen by the authorities.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.