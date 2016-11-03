LONDON Nov 3 Egypt's dollar bonds rallied
across the curve on Thursday, with some issues rising around 2
cents after the country floated its currency the pound.
The move devalued the pound by 47.7 percent to an initial
guidance level of 13 pounds to the dollar and was bolstered by a
3 percentage point hike in interest rates following weeks of
turbulence.
Tradeweb data showed Egypt's 10-year government bond issued
last year up 2.2 cents in the dollar while 2020
and 2040 maturing bonds rose
and 0.7 and 2 cents respectively.
Egypt's average yield premium over U.S. Treasuries shrank by
29 basis point on the EMBI Global bond index to 479 bps, the
narrowest in almost a month .
