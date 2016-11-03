FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Development bank EBRD welcomes Egypt's pound devaluation
November 3, 2016 / 1:10 PM / 10 months ago

Development bank EBRD welcomes Egypt's pound devaluation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development welcomed Egypt's move to devalue its currency on Thursday, saying it would help the country's competitiveness and ease the pressure on its foreign exchange reserves.

"The EBRD welcomes the liberalisation of the exchange rate as it is a positive step in the right direction," the development bank said in a statement.

"The currency float and the progress in closing the external financing gap will support progress towards the approval of a $12 billion Extended Fund Facility with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)," it added.

The EBRD has invested over 1.8 billion euros ($1.99 billion)in Egypt through 34 projects since the start of its activities in the country at the end of 2012. ($1 = 0.9037 euros) (Reporting by Marc Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
