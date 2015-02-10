FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt dust storm forces Cairo, Alexandria airports to suspend landings
Sections
Featured
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
U.S.
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
February 10, 2015 / 2:31 PM / 3 years ago

Egypt dust storm forces Cairo, Alexandria airports to suspend landings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Egypt’s two main airports have suspended landings due to a dust storm which forced two planes to make emergency landings in Cairo, the head of the state civil aviation company said on Tuesday.

Cairo Airport and Borg al-Arab Airport in Egypt’s second city of Alexandria are only allowing departing flights, the head of the National Air Navigation Services Company, Captain Ehab Mohieldin, said.

Egypt’s other airports were not affected by the storm, which severely limited visibility at altitudes below 150 metres (yards), Mohieldin said.

Among other disruptions, one plane was turned back to Jordan and one redirected to Hurghada airport on the Red Sea, he said. (Writing by Shadi Bushra; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.