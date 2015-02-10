UPDATE 1-Cairo airport resumes landings as dust storm eases, six ports closed

(Adds Cairo airport reopens, ports closed)

CAIRO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Cairo airport resumed landings after earlier suspending incoming flights due to a dust storm, but Alexandria’s airport was still only allowing departing flights, Egypt’s state aviation firm said on Tuesday.

State media also reported six ports had closed due to the dust storm, citing high wind speeds and strong waves.

Egypt’s two main airports suspended landings and redirected flights when a dust storm severely reduced visibility, forcing two planes to make emergency landings in Cairo.

The suspension at Cairo Airport was lifted after 70 minutes because weather conditions improved, the National Air Navigation Services Company said in a statement.

Borg al-Arab Airport in Alexandria was still closed to incoming flights, the statement said.

Egypt’s other airports were not affected by the storm.

