Egypt's Eastern Co 9-month net profit up 19 pct

CAIRO, April 26 (Reuters) - Egypt’s top cigarette maker Eastern Co said on Sunday its nine-month net profit rose by 19.4 percent compared with the same period last year.

The company’s net profit from July 1 to March 31 reached 841.760 million Egyptian pounds ($110.39 million), up from 704.705 million pounds in same period last year, it said in a statement.

Nine-month revenues rose to 5.250 million Egyptian pounds from 4.462 million pounds in same period last year. ($1 = 7.6250 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Mahmoud Mourad, editing by William Hardy)