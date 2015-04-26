FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt's Eastern Co 9-month net profit up 19 pct
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 26, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

Egypt's Eastern Co 9-month net profit up 19 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, April 26 (Reuters) - Egypt’s top cigarette maker Eastern Co said on Sunday its nine-month net profit rose by 19.4 percent compared with the same period last year.

The company’s net profit from July 1 to March 31 reached 841.760 million Egyptian pounds ($110.39 million), up from 704.705 million pounds in same period last year, it said in a statement.

Nine-month revenues rose to 5.250 million Egyptian pounds from 4.462 million pounds in same period last year. ($1 = 7.6250 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Mahmoud Mourad, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.