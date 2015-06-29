FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EBRD says boosts trading facility for Egypt's CIB to $100 mln
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Lawsuits against Equifax pile up
Cyber Risk
Lawsuits against Equifax pile up
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 29, 2015 / 4:16 PM / 2 years ago

EBRD says boosts trading facility for Egypt's CIB to $100 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, June 29 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Monday it would increase its trading facility limit to Egypt’s largest private sector bank, Commercial International Bank (CIB), to $100 million from $50 million.

EBRD said in a statement it was increasing the limit to promote import and export activities.

“Through the programme, the Bank provides guarantees to international ... banks, taking the political and commercial payment risk of international trade transactions undertaken by banks in the countries of operations.”

EBRD said CIB had become a very active user of the trade facility programme since joining in December 2014.

It said the trading facility limit was increased in response to growing market demand to promote cross-border trade in Egypt.

Writing by Yara Bayoumy. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.