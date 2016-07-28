FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt hopes to get approval for second tranche of $1.5 bln AfDB loan in Sept
July 28, 2016

Egypt hopes to get approval for second tranche of $1.5 bln AfDB loan in Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, July 28 (Reuters) - Egypt is required to take eight reform measures to secure the release of the second tranche of its $1.5 billion African Development Bank loan and hopes to secure approval from the lender in September, finance ministry officials said.

The reforms include measures that must be taken by the electricity, energy, investment and trade and industry ministries, the finance ministry spokesman said.

The finance ministry had already completed requirements involving reforms to the administration of public funds. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk, Writing by Lin Noueihed, Editing by Asma Alsharif)

