FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt expects more Gulf aid - central bank chief
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 4, 2013 / 10:11 AM / 4 years ago

Egypt expects more Gulf aid - central bank chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Egypt expects to receive more aid from Gulf states, the central bank governor said on Wednesday, on top of the $12 billion they have pledged since the army deposed Islamist President Mohamed Mursi in July.

Asked whether he anticipated more Gulf aid, Central Bank Governor Hisham Ramez said: “Yes we do ... But I have no number in mind. Actually we’re not only counting on aid, we’re counting on investments to come in.” He was speaking on the sidelines of an economic conference in Cairo.

The Gulf aid has come from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.