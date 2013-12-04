Egypt expects more Gulf aid - central bank chief

CAIRO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Egypt expects to receive more aid from Gulf states, the central bank governor said on Wednesday, on top of the $12 billion they have pledged since the army deposed Islamist President Mohamed Mursi in July.

Asked whether he anticipated more Gulf aid, Central Bank Governor Hisham Ramez said: “Yes we do ... But I have no number in mind. Actually we’re not only counting on aid, we’re counting on investments to come in.” He was speaking on the sidelines of an economic conference in Cairo.

The Gulf aid has come from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.