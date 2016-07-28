Egypt seeks international institutions to arrange $2-3 billion bond issuance

CAIRO, July 28 (Reuters) - Egypt will begin seeking bids next week from international institutions to arrange a eurobond issuance planned for September or October, a finance ministry official said on Thursday.

"Next week we will issue a request for bids from international institutions for the bond issuance," the official said.

Egypt announced on Tuesday it was in the final stages of negotiations with the IMF for $4 billion a year over three years and also expects to issue eurobonds worth $2 billion to $3 billion in September or October. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Asma Alsharif, Editing by Lin Noueihed)