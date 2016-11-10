Egypt c.bank reaches terms for $2 billion repurchase transaction with global banks

CAIRO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Egypt's Central Bank has reached terms for $2 billion in financing from international banks, it said in a statement on Thursday.

"The central bank initiated a repurchase transaction with a consortium of international banks for a total amount of funding of $2 billion with a maturity of one-year," the statement said.

It said the transaction was provided by the banks against the entire amount of newly issued Egyptian dollar-denominated sovereign bonds with maturities of December 2017, November 2024 and November 2028. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Kim COghill)