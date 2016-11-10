FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Egypt c.bank reaches terms for $2 billion repurchase transaction with global banks
November 10, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 10 months ago

Egypt c.bank reaches terms for $2 billion repurchase transaction with global banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Egypt's Central Bank has reached terms for $2 billion in financing from international banks, it said in a statement on Thursday.

"The central bank initiated a repurchase transaction with a consortium of international banks for a total amount of funding of $2 billion with a maturity of one-year," the statement said.

It said the transaction was provided by the banks against the entire amount of newly issued Egyptian dollar-denominated sovereign bonds with maturities of December 2017, November 2024 and November 2028. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Kim COghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
