UPDATE 1-Egypt budget deficit widens to 9.8 percent of GDP in first 10 months of 2015-16

(Recasts with financial ministry report, adds details)

CAIRO, June 21 (Reuters) - Rising public sector wages and welfare costs caused Egypt's budget deficit to widen to 9.8 percent of gross domestic product in the first 10 months of the financial year, up from 9.5 percent a year earlier, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

In its monthly report for May, the ministry said the budget deficit stood at 273 billion pounds ($30.7 billion) between July 2015 and April 2016, compared to 231 billion pounds in the same period a year ago.

Egypt's financial year runs from July 1 to June 30.

Basic commodities also contributed to the budget deficit, which a rise in tax income failed to contain, the ministry said in its report.

Egypt has been struggling to stem an economic crisis caused in part by an acute foreign currency shortage and surging inflation.

The report said economic growth slowed to 4.5 percent during the first half of the 2015-16, from 5.5 percent in the same period last year. The ministry cited a slowdown in global growth rates.

Gross domestic product in the first quarter of this financial year stood at 5.1 percent, up from 3.8 percent in the same period the year before.

The foreign currency shortage has battered Egypt, which depends on imports for everything from food to fuel. In March, the central bank devalued the pound to 8.78 per dollar.

On Thursday, in a bid to curb inflation, the central bank raised its key interest rates to their highest levels in years.

Urban consumer price inflation rose to 12.3 percent in May. Core inflation, which excludes items with volatile prices, such as fruit and vegetables, rose to an annual 12.23 percent last month, a seven-year high.

But prices have continued to rise and the pound continues to face pressure on the black market. Currency traders cited a range of 11.05-11.08 pounds per dollar as the black market rate on Tuesday, slightly weaker than last week's rate of 10.95 pounds per dollar. ($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Ahmed Aboulenein; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Lin Noueihed and Raissa Kasolowsky)