5 months ago
Egypt aims to raise 6 bln pounds from sale of stakes in state firms - minister
March 21, 2017 / 7:19 AM / 5 months ago

Egypt aims to raise 6 bln pounds from sale of stakes in state firms - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, March 21 (Reuters) - Egypt aims to raise 6 billion Egyptian pounds ($329 million) from the sale of stakes in state companies in the financial year 2017/18, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy told Reuters.

He did not specify which companies would be involved, or the size of the stakes which would be offered to investors. Egyptian officials said last year that the government planned to offer shares in some public companies, mainly in the oil and financial sectors, on the stock exchange.

$1 = 18.25 Egyptian pounds Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Lin Noueihed

