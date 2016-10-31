Egyptian prime minister pledges to end currency crisis

CAIRO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Egyptian Prime Minister Sherif Ismail told parliament on Monday the government was working with the central bank to bring an end to the discrepancy between the official and parallel market exchange rates for the Egyptian pound.

Ismail said that a previous currency adjustment, a reference to a 14 percent devaluation in March, had happened "without proper instruments" and brought about negative effects. (Reporting by Nashat Hamdy; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Andrew Roche)