July 3, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

Egypt's current account deficit at $14 bln in first nine months of 2015/16- Al Ahram

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, July 3 (Reuters) - Egypt's current account deficit almost doubled in the first nine months of 2015/16 to $14 billion from $8 billion in the same period a year earlier, central bank governor Tarek Amer said in remarks in state newspaper Al Alhram.

Egypt's economy is struggling to recover after a mass uprising in 2011 drove away tourists and foreign investors, major sources of hard currency.

"The deficit... reached $14 billion in the first nine months of the previous financial year, from July 2015 to March 2016, compared with $8 billion in the same period a year earlier," Amer said.

Egypt has yet to announce its balance of payment figures for the period. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
