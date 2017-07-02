(Adds quote and details)
CAIRO, July 2 Egypt attracted almost a nine-fold
increase in foreign investment in domestic debt instruments in
the 2016-2017 fiscal year, the finance ministry said on Sunday.
Appetite for Egypt's domestic debt has increased since the
central bank floated the currency in November as part of an
International Monetary Fund lending programme aiming to revive
the economy.
For the 2016/17 fiscal year, beginning July 1 in Egypt,
foreign investment rose to $9.8 billion compared with $1.1
billion the previous year, the finance ministry said.
"Foreign investment in domestic treasury bills and bonds
reached $1.250 billion in June alone, and about $9 billion since
the flotation," Deputy Finance Minister Ahmed Kojak told Reuters
by telephone.
The three-year IMF reform programme also includes tax raises
and subsidy cuts.
Egypt's economy has been struggling since a 2011 uprising
drove tourists and foreign investors away, drying up foreign
reserves.
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Arwa Gaballa; Editing by
Lisa Barrington and Elaine Hardcastle)