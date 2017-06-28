CAIRO, June 28 Egypt will keep its customs
exchange rate steady at 16.5 pounds per dollar for July, Deputy
Finance Minister for fiscal policies, Amr al-Munir, told Reuters
on Wednesday.
Egypt's annual inflation rate has soared since it floated
its currency at 8.8 per dollar last November. Inflation eased a
bit in May but remained close to 30 percent, a number that is
unlikely to ease pressure on the government of President Abdel
Fattah al-Sisi over the economy.
The exchange rate in Egyptian banks is around 18 pounds per
dollar.
To try to help stabilise the currency after it was floated,
the central bank raised interest rates by 300 basis points, and
by a further 200 points in May.
