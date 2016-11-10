Egypt says still plans Eurobond issue by year-end

CAIRO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Egypt still plans to issue an international Eurobond by the end of the year but will decide on the appropriate timing once it has gauged the impact of Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. election on global markets, the finance ministry said.

It said in a statement on Thursday that plans for a Eurobond issue were not affected by a separate private placement of $4 billion made on the Irish stock exchange on Wednesday. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed, editing by Ahmed Aboulenein)