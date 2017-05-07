Egypt plans new Eurobond issue end May or early June - finance minister

CAIRO, May 7 (Reuters) - Egypt plans to issue a new Eurobond at the end of May or start of June, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday, after finding strong investor appetite for its $4 billion issuance in January.

Garhy said at the end of April that Egypt was considering a $1.5-$2 billion Eurobond offering in the coming weeks.

Egypt sold $4 billion of Eurobonds in three tranches in January, raising twice a much as targeted and at lower yields than expected.