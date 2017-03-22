FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Egypt targeting $9 bln in foreign financing in FY 2017-18 -deputy fin min
March 22, 2017 / 8:01 AM / 5 months ago

Egypt targeting $9 bln in foreign financing in FY 2017-18 -deputy fin min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, March 22 (Reuters) - Egypt is targeting $9 billion in foreign financing in the 2017-18 fiscal year, Deputy Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk said on Wednesday.

The financing will be divided between $3 billion obtained from debt markets and $5 billion to $6 billion from international finance institutions, he said.

The $3 billion could come in the form of Eurobonds denominated in dollars or other currencies as well as Sukuk, he added. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk, writing by Eric Knecht, editing by Larry King)

