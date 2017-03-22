Egypt targeting $9 bln in foreign financing in FY 2017-18 -deputy fin min

CAIRO, March 22 (Reuters) - Egypt is targeting $9 billion in foreign financing in the 2017-18 fiscal year, Deputy Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk said on Wednesday.

The financing will be divided between $3 billion obtained from debt markets and $5 billion to $6 billion from international finance institutions, he said.

The $3 billion could come in the form of Eurobonds denominated in dollars or other currencies as well as Sukuk, he added. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk, writing by Eric Knecht, editing by Larry King)