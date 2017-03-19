FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Egypt Q2 2016-17 growth slows to 3.8 pct -state news agency
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 19, 2017 / 2:28 PM / 5 months ago

Egypt Q2 2016-17 growth slows to 3.8 pct -state news agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, March 19 (Reuters) - Egyptian Planning Minister Hala al-Saeed said on Sunday the growth rate for the second quarter of the 2016-17 fiscal year had slowed to 3.8 percent from 4 percent during the same period last year, state news agency MENA reported.

Egypt's budget deficit during the first half of the 2016-17 fiscal year, which ends in June 2017, was 5.4 percent of gross domestic product, down from 6.4 percent in the same period last year, Saeed told a news conference. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Dominic Evans)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.