FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Egypt IMF loan to be repaid in 10 yrs, targets higher growth
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2016 / 10:05 AM / 9 months ago

Egypt IMF loan to be repaid in 10 yrs, targets higher growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Egypt's $12 billion three-year IMF loan programme will be repaid in 10 years with a 4.5 year grace period and the reforms agreed with the international lender aim to boost growth and curb inflation, the finance ministry said on Sunday.

It said the reforms target GDP growth of 5.5 percent and inflation of less than 10 percent by the 2018-19 fiscal year.

The International Monetary Fund approved on Friday a programme aimed at helping Egypt close its budget gap and rebalance its currency markets.

Egypt's headline inflation was near 14 percent in October and the economy grew 4.3 percent in the 2015-16 fiscal year. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk, Writing by Lin Noueihed, Editing by Eric Knecht)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.