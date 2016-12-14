FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Egypt's cenbank says high-interest deposit certificates attracted $3.5 bln
December 14, 2016 / 11:14 AM / 8 months ago

Egypt's cenbank says high-interest deposit certificates attracted $3.5 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank said on Wednesday that high-interest deposit certificates issued by banks since the pound currency was floated last month have so far attracted 64 billion Egyptian pounds ($3.47 billion) in new investment inflows.

Egypt's two largest state-owned banks offered 18-month certificates of deposit at 20 percent and three-year certificates of deposit at 16 percent in a bid to attract currency being held outside the banking system.

$1 = 18.4500 Egyptian pounds Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Catherine Evans

