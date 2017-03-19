FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 19, 2017 / 11:36 AM / 5 months ago

Egypt targets around 5 pct growth rate in FY 2017-18 -state news agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, March 19 (Reuters) - Egyptian Planning Minister Hala al-Saeed said on Sunday that the government is targeting a growth rate of around 5 percent for the 2017-18 fiscal year, state news agency MENA reported.

Speaking at a news conference, Saeed said Egypt is also looking to boost its growth rate from about 4 percent currently to between 6-6.5 percent in 2020.

Egypt's Finance Ministry is currently preparing the budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year, which begins in July. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Dominic Evans)

