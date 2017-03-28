FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Spending in proposed 2017-18 Egyptian budget at $65.9 bln -PM
March 28, 2017 / 1:46 PM / 5 months ago

REFILE-Spending in proposed 2017-18 Egyptian budget at $65.9 bln -PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects day in first paragraph to Tuesday from Sunday)

CAIRO, March 28 (Reuters) - Egypt's proposed budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year which starts on July 1 projects government spending at 1.2 trillion Egyptian pounds ($65.90 billion), Prime Minister Sherif Ismail said on Tuesday.

Ismail told reporters that the targeted gross domestic product (GDP) in the budget is 4.1 trillion pounds.

The government is yet to approve the budget, which has been drafted by the Finance Ministry. After approval, the budget must then be voted on by parliament before President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi can sign it into law.

$1 = 18.2100 Egyptian pounds Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Eric Knecht

