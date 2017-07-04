BRIEF-Caixabank says expects no significant impact of Isolux circumstances to its Q2 2017 results
* SAYS ITS EQUITY AND CREDIT EXPOSURES TO ISOLUX WERE PROVISIONED AT THE END OF Q1 2017
CAIRO, July 4 Egypt's parliament on Tuesday passed the state budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year beginning in July, maintaining a targeted deficit of 9.1 percent.
Egypt's budget deficit for the current fiscal year is expected to reach 10.8 percent. The budget projects economic growth of 4.6 percent, higher than the 3.8-4 percent growth expected this year.
The budget must now be ratified by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, a formality, before coming into effect. (Reporting by Nashaat Hamdy; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Ahmed Aboulenein)
* SAYS ITS EQUITY AND CREDIT EXPOSURES TO ISOLUX WERE PROVISIONED AT THE END OF Q1 2017
KIEV, July 4 Ukrainian police on Tuesday seized the servers of an accounting software firm suspected of spreading a malware virus which crippled computer systems at major companies around the world last week, a senior police official said.