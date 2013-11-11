FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Egypt plans second stimulus by year end-finance minister
November 11, 2013 / 9:55 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Egypt plans second stimulus by year end-finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects day in first paragraph to Monday, not Sunday)

CAIRO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Egyptian government plans to launch its second economic stimulus package by the end of this year, Finance Minister Ahmed Galal said on Monday.

The government said in October the new stimulus package would be worth around 24 billion Egyptian pounds ($3.48 billion) but had indicated it might only be brought in early next year.

Speaking to reporters at an economic conference in Cairo, Galal said the second stimulus would be launched “before January”.

$1 = 6.8886 Egyptian pounds Reporting by Yasmine Saleh and Asma Alsharif; Writing by Tom Perry; editing by Patrick Graham

