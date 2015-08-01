FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Egypt says more than half of conference promises turned into projects
#Energy
August 1, 2015 / 6:22 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Egypt says more than half of conference promises turned into projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds background, values)

CAIRO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Egypt has turned more than a half of initial agreements signed at an investor conference in Sharm El Sheikh in March into investment projects, the planning minister said on Saturday.

In an interview with Reuters, Ashraf al-Arabi also said Egypt would offer dollar-denominated bonds to the market “depending on need” and did not expect more grants from Arab Gulf states, only fuel aid.

The minister did not provide a value for the new projects and was talking about the number of MoUs signed at the three-day summit back in March.

Egypt signed deals worth $36 billion at the conference, Prime Minister Ibrahim Mehleb said at the time.

The combined value of signed deals and MoUs was $60 billion, the government said, which did not include $12.5 billion pledged by Gulf Arab allies at the summit. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Robin Pomeroy and Digby Lidstone)

