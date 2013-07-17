Egypt finance minister says IMF loan is "part of the solution"

CAIRO, July 17 (Reuters) - Egypt’s finance minister said on Wednesday that an IMF loan was only “part of the solution” to the country’s problems and the new transitional government would have to draw up a plan that would start to fix the troubled economy.

“We need time to read and study the issues and files on the ground to come up with sound and well thought out decisions that will pave the way and build the future for governments to come,”

Ahmed Galal said in a statement released by the ministry.