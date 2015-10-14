FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 14, 2015 / 9:46 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Egypt to receive $3-billion loan from World Bank - finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds dropped word in headline)

CAIRO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Egypt will receive a $3-billion loan from the World Bank in instalments over the next three years to support the state’s budget, the finance minister said on the sidelines of an economic conference on Wednesday.

“The government is aware of the economic conditions which we’re passing through, and there is a deficit in the budget and we have to handle it gradually,” the prime minister said in separate remarks at the same conference.

Reporting by Abdel Rahman Adel; Editing by Alison Williams

