CAIRO, June 17 Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will sign the executive regulations of a newly issued investment law within seven to 10 days, Investment Minister Sahar Nasr told Reuters on Saturday.

Sisi on June 1 ratified the long-delayed investment law aimed at making business easier and creating incentives to lure back investors after years of turmoil, but investors are waiting for more details before rushing back in.

The new law is expected to boost badly needed investment by cutting bureaucracy, especially for starting projects, and providing more incentives to investors looking to put money into Egypt. (Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Dale Hudson)