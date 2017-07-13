FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Egypt set to receive $1.25 bln IMF loan tranche - MENA
July 13, 2017 / 6:45 PM / 4 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-Egypt set to receive $1.25 bln IMF loan tranche - MENA

CAIRO, July 13 (Reuters) - Egypt is to receive a second loan instalment worth $1.25 billion from the International Monetary fund on Thursday night or Friday at the latest, state news agency MENA said.

Egypt agreed a three-year, $12 billion IMF loan programme in November that is tied to ambitious economic reforms such as subsidy cuts and tax hikes.

The IMF had said in May that there was a staff-level agreement to disburse the second instalment based on Egypt's reform progress but that its executive board first had to meet to sign off on it. (Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; Writing by Amina Ismail; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

