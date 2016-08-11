FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
IMF says agrees $12 bln 3-yr funding deal with Egypt
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 11, 2016 / 10:31 AM / a year ago

IMF says agrees $12 bln 3-yr funding deal with Egypt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it had reached a staff-level agreement with Egypt for a $12 billion three-year funding facility to support a government reform programme aimed at cutting the funding gap and improving the currency market.

The deal is subject to approval by the IMF executive committee which is expected to consider Egypt's request in the coming weeks, the IMF said in a statement.

It said Egypt's reform programme aimed to improve foreign exchange markets and reduce the budget deficit as well as accelerating growth. The central bank will focus on boosting its foreign reserves and bringing inflation down to single digits.

The IMF said moving to a flexible exchange rate regime would strengthen Egypt's competitiveness, boost exports and attract foreign direct investment. It called on Egypt's bilateral partners to step forward and support the country.

Reporting by Lin Noueihed, editing by Eric Knecht

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.