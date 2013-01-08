Egypt says expects IMF committee in 2-3 weeks

CAIRO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Egypt expects a visit from an International Monetary Fund technical committee in two to three weeks, the presidential spokesman said on Tuesday, after a visit to Cairo by a senior IMF official.

“Negotiations with the IMF team will resume from where they stopped,” Yasser Ali, spokesman for President Mohamed Mursi, said. Asked when the committee would visit, he said to expect it in “two to three weeks”.

Egypt concluded an initial agreement with the IMF on a $4.8 billion loan in November but last month postponed conclusion of the deal because of political unrest set off by Mursi’s attempt to fast-track a new constitution. IMF Middle East and Central Asia Director Masood Ahmed met Mursi in Cairo on Monday.