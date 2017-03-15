IMF delegation to visit Egypt from April 28 to May 8 - finance minister

CAIRO, March 15 (Reuters) - A delegation from the International Monetary Fund will visit Egypt from April 28 to May 8, Egyptian Finance Minister Amr El-Garhy told Reuters on Wednesday.

In November, Egypt agreed on a three-year loan deal with the IMF, which involved tough economic reforms such as narrowing its budget deficit and letting the Egyptian pound float freely in the exchange market.

The IMF said last month it planned to complete its first review of the programme around June this year. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Hugh Lawson)