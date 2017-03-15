FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF delegation to visit Egypt from April 28 to May 8 - finance minister
March 15, 2017 / 8:37 AM / 5 months ago

IMF delegation to visit Egypt from April 28 to May 8 - finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, March 15 (Reuters) - A delegation from the International Monetary Fund will visit Egypt from April 28 to May 8, Egyptian Finance Minister Amr El-Garhy told Reuters on Wednesday.

In November, Egypt agreed on a three-year loan deal with the IMF, which involved tough economic reforms such as narrowing its budget deficit and letting the Egyptian pound float freely in the exchange market.

The IMF said last month it planned to complete its first review of the programme around June this year. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

