CAIRO, March 16 (Reuters) - Egypt expects to receive the second tranche of a $12 billion International Monetary Fund loan in May or June, Finance Minister Amr El-Garhy told Reuters on Thursday.

Egypt agreed with the IMF in November on a $12 billion three-year loan programme to support government efforts to reduce its budget deficit and balance its currency market. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Randy Fabi)