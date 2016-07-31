Finance minister: Egypt's external debt to reach $53.4 billion with IMF loan

CAIRO, July 31 (Reuters) - Egypt's finance minister said in a television interview on Sunday that Egypt's external debt would reach $53.4 billion if his country receives an International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan.

Last week Egypt said it was seeking $4 billion a year over three years from the IMF to help plug a funding gap. The government hopes to finalise the deal in August.

A two-week IMF mission arrived in Cairo over the weekend to negotiate an IMF loan package. (Reporting by Ali Abdelatti; Writing by Amina Ismail ; Editing by Sandra Maler)