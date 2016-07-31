FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finance minister: Egypt's external debt to reach $53.4 billion with IMF loan
July 31, 2016 / 9:51 PM / a year ago

Finance minister: Egypt's external debt to reach $53.4 billion with IMF loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, July 31 (Reuters) - Egypt's finance minister said in a television interview on Sunday that Egypt's external debt would reach $53.4 billion if his country receives an International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan.

Last week Egypt said it was seeking $4 billion a year over three years from the IMF to help plug a funding gap. The government hopes to finalise the deal in August.

A two-week IMF mission arrived in Cairo over the weekend to negotiate an IMF loan package. (Reporting by Ali Abdelatti; Writing by Amina Ismail ; Editing by Sandra Maler)

