Egypt expects to get at least $2 bln within 2 months of agreeing IMF loan

CAIRO, July 28 (Reuters) - Egypt expects to receive at least $2 billion within two months of agreeing a three-year $12 billion loan programme with the International Monetary Fund, deputy finance minister Ahmed Kojak said on Thursday.

Egypt announed on Tuesday it was in the final stages of negotiations with the IMF for $4 billion a year over three years and also expects to issue eurobonds worth $2 billion to $3 billion in September or October. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk, Writing by Lin Noueihed, Editing by Asma AlSharif)