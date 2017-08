CAIRO, March 30 (Reuters) - Egypt expects to see inflation fall to an average of 15.2 percent during the 2017-18 financial year beginning in July, deputy finance minister Ahmed Kouchouk said on Thursday.

Egypt's inflation rate has soared since it floated its currency last November, with annual urban consumer price inflation hitting 30.2 percent in February, its highest level in more than three decades. (Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; Writing by Eric Knecht)