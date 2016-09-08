FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 8, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

Egypt's annual core inflation rise to 13.25 pct in August -c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Egypt's annual core inflation jumped to 13.25 percent in August from 12.31 percent in July, the central bank said on Thursday.

Core inflation, which strips out the price of volatile items such as fruit and vegetables, had been rising since March but edged down slightly in July.

August appeared to mark a return to the upward trend in prices since the central bank devalued the pound in March and slashed subsidies in August. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed, editing by Ahmed Aboulenein)

