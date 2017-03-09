BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
CAIRO, March 9 Egypt's annual core inflation jumped to 33.1 percent in February, from 30.86 percent in January, the central bank said on Thursday.
Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation rose in February to 30.2 percent from 28.1 percent in January, the official CAPMAS statistics agency said earlier on Thursday.
Egypt abandoned its currency peg to the U.S. dollar on Nov. 3 in a dramatic move that has since seen the currency depreciate roughly by half. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Toby Chopra)
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates