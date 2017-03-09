CAIRO, March 9 Egypt's annual core inflation jumped to 33.1 percent in February, from 30.86 percent in January, the central bank said on Thursday.

Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation rose in February to 30.2 percent from 28.1 percent in January, the official CAPMAS statistics agency said earlier on Thursday.

Egypt abandoned its currency peg to the U.S. dollar on Nov. 3 in a dramatic move that has since seen the currency depreciate roughly by half. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Toby Chopra)