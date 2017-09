CAIRO, May 10 (Reuters) - Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation jumped to 10.3 percent in April from 9 percent in March, the official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Tuesday.

It was the first time since December that inflation has accelerated. The central bank devalued the pound in March by around 13 percent, and then hiked interest rates by 150 basis points at its MPC meeting on March 17 to curb inflationary pressures. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)