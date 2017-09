CAIRO, May 10 (Reuters) - Egypt’s core inflation jumped to 9.51 percent year on year in April, up from 8.41 percent in March, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation jumped to 10.3 percent in April from 9 percent in March, the official statistics agency CAPMAS said earlier on Tuesday. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Dominic Evans)