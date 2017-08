CAIRO, July 10 (Reuters) - Egypt's urban consumer inflation jumped to 14 percent in June from 12.3 percent in May, the statistics agency said on Sunday.

Food demand normally spikes during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan because of heavy consumption following the dawn to dusk fasting period. Ramadan this year began on June 6. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif. Editing by Jane Merriman)