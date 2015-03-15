FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt signs deals worth $36 bln at investment summit -PM
March 15, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 2 years ago

Egypt signs deals worth $36 bln at investment summit -PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt, March 15 (Reuters) - Egypt signed deals worth $36 billion at an international investment conference in Sharm El Sheikh, Prime Minister Ibrahim Mehleb said on Sunday, in a boost to the government’s efforts to revive the economy.

The announcement came at the end of a three-day conference in the Red Sea resort, which Egypt hoped would project an image of stability and restore investor confidence in an economy battered by four years of turmoil. (Reporting By Stephen Kalin and Michael Georgy; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

